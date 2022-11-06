Noel Gallagher's handwritten lyrics of 'Wonderwall' sold for over £46,000 at auction









Noel Gallagher’s handwritten lyrics for the 1995 Oasis hit ‘Wonderwall’ has been sold for £46,875 at auction.

The sheet is thought to have been scribbled by the musician in the mid-2000s to help him during rehearsals, per the description at the Propstore auction. It was then held onto by one of the band’s roadies. Interestingly, it was initially estimated to sell for around £4,000 and £6,000.

Elsewhere, a 1962 Epiphone Casino that Gallagher bought on the advice of Paul Weller – that he recorded Be Here Now on and demos for Standing on the Shoulder of Giants – fetched £56,250.

Other pieces included the leather jacket worn by Guns N’ Roses’ Slash in the video for 1989’s ‘Paradise City’, which took home £34,375, and an autographed ticket for a Beatles show that sold for £12,500. Added to the collection was David Bowie’s spacesuit from the video of the 1980s ‘Ashes to Ashes’ and a signed gun licence application by Elvis Presley.

Earlier this week, Noel Gallagher released his comeback single ‘Pretty Boy’, featuring Johnny Marr on guitar. It is the first track from his upcoming album, and it marks a stylistic departure for the former Oasis man. It’s a darker opus than we’re typically used to from him, boasting a droning bassline, atmospheric keys and a range of textures that position the track more in line with gothic rock than Britpop or the Ennio Morricone-inspired earlier work of The High Flying Birds.

Of the new track, Gallagher explained: “For this new record it was the first thing I wrote, the first thing I demoed and the first thing I finished, so it’s only right that it’s the first thing people get to hear.”

He continued: “Massive shout out to my mainest man Johnny Marr for taking it somewhere special. Oh … and watch out for a cameo from me in the video … first one to spot me wins a bag of Flamin’ Hot Wotsits Giants!!”

