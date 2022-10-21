Noel Gallagher is grateful fame didn't "hit" him like it did Amy Winehouse









Former Oasis man Noel Gallagher has discussed fame and how grateful he is that it didn’t “hit” him like the late Amy Winehouse, who passed away in 2011 at just 27. His comments came when he spoke on the Pub Talk podcast opposite two footballing legends, Alan Brazil and Ray Parlour.

“Fame can hit people really hard,” Gallagher explained. “I always use the story of Amy Winehouse, a lovely girl from North London. All of a sudden she makes that album, she becomes a world superstar, fame hit her like a truck and she didn’t make it.”

He continued: “Sadly she didn’t have the people around her. I’ve been surrounded by the same people for 30 years, who look after me. I don’t have a transient organisation where it’s just a raft of different people every six months. With Amy, Pete Doherty, people like that, if you’re a grown man and you’re successful no one is going to tell you what to do if you’ve got money.”

The High Flying Birds man then discussed Oasis and how concentrating on the music kept him focused on his career rather than taking drugs.

“My fallback was always my work,” he expressed. “In Oasis I was the sole songwriter so I always had my work. If I didn’t do the work then the band was going to fall apart. The partying side of it and the drugs and all that, I treated that as a bonus. I didn’t get caught up in anything other than it was just a laugh.”

Elsewhere, in the reveal-all chat, Gallagher maintained that there is “no point” in Oasis reforming, as the band still sell “as many records now” as they did when they were together.

“If we got back together there would be a circus – and there’s no point. Just leave it as it is. I’m happy. He’s [Liam Gallagher] doing his thing. He’s still selling out Knebworth. It’s like, mate, good luck to you, do you know what I mean?”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Surround yourself with the right people. @NoelGallagher talks about his ability to control himself with alcohol and other thing's is down to having the same support system for 30 years.#PubTalk pic.twitter.com/sVxhQDeFXK — Pub Talk (@PubTalkMola) October 20, 2022