Noel Gallagher forced to cancel Canada concert due to air quality issues









Noel Gallagher‘s High Flying Birds outdoor concert in Wisconsin, Canada has been cancelled due to air quality issues in the region.

Gallagher was due to perform at Bresse Stevens Field on June 28th as part of his North American tour with Garbage. However, hours before the concert, promoters FPC Live took to social media to reveal the show was no longer going ahead and explained how their decision was “based on the Public Health Madison & Dane County’s Air Quality Advisory”.

They continued: “Refunds will be available at your point of purchase. Ticketholders will receive an email with refund information.”

News of the show being cancelled follows an outbreak of wildfires across Canada which has caused heavy smoke to pollute cities across North America. Live performances in New York, including a Jodie Comer play have also been forced to cancel due to the extreme air conditions.

Gallagher’s tour of North America is set to continue throughout July as it rolls into the East Coast for shows in New York, Boston and Philadelphia. This summer, he’ll headline a series of festivals throughout the United Kingdom before embarking on a number of dates in arenas later this year.

In a four-star review of Gallagher’s new album Council Skies, Far Out wrote: “Gallagher’s latest and most reflective journey was not made in vain. Council Skies is a considered and consummate follow-up to the more psychedelic and adventurous Who Built The Moon?“

“This new record is by no means a work of innovative genius, nor was it intended to be. Gallagher has brought his fans back to the start with a well-structured, well-produced and well-sung discographic entry.”