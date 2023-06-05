Noel Gallagher discusses the “flaws” rife in his Oasis and solo albums









In a brand new interview following the release of his fourth album with the High Flying Birds, Noel Gallagher has discussed “flaws” he’s found across his entire discography, including the Oasis albums. The former Oasis songwriter and guitarist sat down with the NME for a candid interview last week in conjunction with the arrival of Council Skies.

Intriguingly, Gallagher has already noticed a flaw in his new album, which arrived last Friday, June 2nd. Discussing the song ‘Think Of A Number’, which he admitted “has got a Bowie feel to it”, Gallagher admitted: “If I had my time again, I’d have that as the opening track. Every album that I make tends to be flawed in some way.

“This is almost perfect, but the biggest flaw here is that the opening track ‘I’m Not Giving Up Tonight’ should be the closing track and ‘Think Of A Number’ should be the opener – but I didn’t think it was strong enough until it was too late. What a dick, but there you go – I’m allowed to be a dick when it’s my own music.”

The NME then quizzed Gallagher on why he felt his work rarely evades “flaws”. In response, the star began with his Oasis material. “Well, I don’t like the sound of Morning Glory at all,” he opined. “The only album that is perfect would be Definitely Maybe. Be Here Now, the songs are too long. Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants, not enough good songs and a lot of filler on that.

“Heathen Chemistry had a couple of good tunes: ‘Little By Little’ and ‘Stop Crying Your Heart Out’, the rest of it is a bit ‘meh’. Don’t Believe The Truth is pretty good, Dig Out Your Soul kind of tails off towards the end. They’re all flawed in some way.”

Turning his attention to his solo canon, Gallagher continued: “The first one [self-titled] – ‘Stop The Clocks’, no chance, not having that. Second one [‘Chasing Yesterday’] – ‘The Mexican’, yeah, dreadful. Who Built The Moon? – yeah, sonically, it could do with a bit more work With this one, yeah, the tracklisting is slightly skewed.”

“There are great moments on them all, but they’re not perfect by any means,” he concluded “If you ever did make the fucking most perfect album and accepted that it was perfect, it’s over What’s the point after that?”

At this point, Gallagher was asked whether he’d ever consider doing “a Taylor Swift” and re-record some of his past material “What’s the point?” He replied “Could you imagine the outrage I’d rather push on and try new things.”

