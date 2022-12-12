Noel Gallagher adds Welsh tour date with Feeder and Goldie Lookin’ Chain









Noel Gallagher has announced details for an outdoor headline gig in Wales next year, with Feeder and Goldie Lookin’ Chain joining the bill as the local support acts.

The Oasis mastermind is set to tour with his backing band High Flying Birds next year in support of their forthcoming, as yet untitled, new album. So far, the album has been previewed by one single, ‘Pretty Boy’, which features Gallagher’s Manchester neighbour and former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr.

Gallagher recently let slip that the new album will arrive in May 2023 but hasn’t yet revealed an official date for release. Following the arrival of ‘Pretty Boy’ at the end of October, the Britpop icon announced the supporting tour scheduled for next summer. The run of outdoor dates will also see Gallagher supported by The Zutons and former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan at its Essex date.

Among the dates is also a huge homecoming concert booked for Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park on August 26th, where Gallagher and the High Flying Birds will be joined by Primal Scream and Future Islands.

Now, Gallagher has added a date in Monmouthshire’s Caldicot Castle alongside Wales natives Feeder and Goldie Lookin’ Chain. Tickets are set to go on sale from 10 AM GMT on Friday, December 16th.

Gallagher’s new album will serve as the follow-up to 2017’s Who Built The Moon? In an interview earlier this year, the oasis songwriter revealed that his fourth full-length effort has a largely “orchestral” sound. “There is a track on the album called ‘Dead To The World’, which is one of the best songs I have ever written,” he added.

Elsewhere, Gallagher recently joined Hall & Oates in their approval of DECO’s mashup between the Oasis classic ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ and Hall & Oates’ ‘Out of Touch’. Responding on social media to DECO’s assumption that he would be “livid” with the mashup, Gallagher asserted, “In any era it’s STILL a tuuuune!!”

See the Welsh date announcement and listen to DECO’s mashup below.