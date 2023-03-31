Noel Gallagher explains his love of ‘Pulp Fiction’: “this film changed everything”









Former Oasis creative figurehead Noel Gallagher is a man that has more strings to his bow than being solely a Britpop legend. Although this is true musically, the sentiment also extends to his broader life, with him being a constant source of surprise. In 2011, when sitting down for an extensive interview, he revealed himself to be a lifelong lover of films. There, he lucidly outlined what makes Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 hit, Pulp Fiction, such a cultural juggernaut. He described the flick as “great art” that “changed everything”. Love or loathe the subject matter; it’s hard to disagree with this point.

Gallagher’s comments came as part of a 16-page interview with Mojo, wherein he was asked to name five films that have changed his life for the better. Providing fascinating accounts of classics such as The Good, The Bad and The Ugly and Star Wars: A New Hope, his concise description of Pulp Fiction’s importance really caught the eye.

Famously, Tarantino’s crime film stars the likes of John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, and Bruce Willis and tells several separate Los Angeles stories that gradually weave together. Comprised of ironic humour and ample stylised violence, it was a critical and commercial hit, confirming that Tarantino was not just a one-hit wonder following the success of his debut, 1992’s Reservoir Dogs.

It gave life to a career that would see him produce other significant titles such as Jackie Brown, the Kill Bill duology, Inglorious Basterds and Django Unchained. A masterclass in displaying his postmodern mesh of influences; this is what has made the film retain such freshness.

Pulp Fiction was so successful that nearly 30 years later, every Halloween, regardless of what part of the globe you find yourself in, many Vincent Vega and Mia Wallace’s are found at parties. Alongside this, it also repopularised the work of surf-rock pioneer Dick Dale due to his rendition of ‘Misirlou’ sounding during the now-iconic opening credits. Remarkably, these are only two ways the sprawling movie impacted life.

Whilst Gallagher could have effused at length about Quentin Tarantino’s signature film, the Mancunian kept it simple. He explained that the sign of “great art” is its impact after release, with him saying that it “changed everything”. He said: “The sign of great art is what happens afterwards, and this film changed everything. Even the black suit and the black-tie look came back in, and before that only waiters wore it.”