Noel Gallagher says his divorce guides “the mood” of new album









On June 2nd, former Oasis mastermind Noel Gallagher releases his fourth studio album with his High Flying Birds, Council Skies. The album follows 2017’s more psychedelic album, Who Built the Moon? and hears Gallagher return to his roots on the streets of Manchester.

“I was just reflecting on how I’d got to where I’d got to, and I had a lot of time to sit and think about it,” he said of the new album in a May interview with The Mancunion. “It’s a reflective album, more than anything”.

“When you eventually get to hear it, it’s very eclectic,” Gallagher added. “It’s not as far out as [2017’s] Who Built The Moon? but there’s a run of the first 6 or 7 songs, not one song that follows the other is the same stylistically.”

In a more recent conversation with The Sun, Gallagher revealed that Council Skies was also guided by his recent divorce from publicist Sara MacDonald. The pair announced the end of their 22-year marriage in January.

Gallagher said he tends to “jump” on events in his personal life that he could “articulate” and channel into “better art”.

“Divorce is a long, drawn-out process, so it affects the mood of the album, for sure,” Gallagher added. “When you’re an artist, you write about what you know, and I don’t really have much to say about life in general, as I don’t really give a fuck about most things I see on the news.

“So when things happen in your life that you can articulate, I tend to jump on them, and it makes for better art, and it helps you come to terms with it.”

Listen to ‘Open The Door, See What You Find’, the final previewing single from Council Skies, below. Read our review of the imminent album here.