Noel Gallagher shares cover of David Bowie’s ‘Valentine’s Day’









Noel Gallagher has covered David Bowie’s ‘Valentine’s Day’ for a live-streamed special event honouring the late star on what would’ve been his 75th birthday.

For the special event, Gallagher was joined by friends and fans of the late star in the form of Gary Oldman, Ricky Gervais, Def Leppard, Living Colour, Evan Rachel Wood, Simon Le Bon and John Taylor and more.

In tribute to Bowie, Gallagher performed an acoustic rendition of the 2013 The Next Day classic ‘Valentine’s Day’, stripping the song down to give it a ‘Talk Tonight’ feel.

The song itself saw Bowie tackle rampant American gun crime in his own unique style with a ‘Waterloo Sunset’-like riff and a sombre tale pertaining to the Chicago 1929 Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre, and the Virginia Tech shooting of 2007. Placing the incidents together Bowie reveals the long-chartered chequered past that America has with gun control.

Long-time collaborator and producer Tony Visconti stated, “The subject matter is pretty scary. It’s […] about people who acquire a gun and do awful things with it.” In short, asking the question of why American society produces so many people who are willing to perpetrate such atrocities as opposed to simply stopping at the most obvious point.

You can check out the cover below.