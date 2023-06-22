Noel Gallagher calls Guns N’ Roses headlining Glastonbury Festival “crazy shit”









Noel Gallagher has called Guns N’ Roses headlining Glastonbury this weekend “crazy shit”. Axl Rose and Slash’s band are due to play on Saturday night on the Pyramid Stage.

“What I found out Guns N’ Roses are headlining Glastonbury, I thought, ‘What? Are you being serious? That’s crazy shit,'” the former Oasis man told the Daily Star. “When you think of all the huge British artists who’ve had albums out this past year, having Guns N’ Roses headlining the Saturday is mad.”

“I would have been smart to play Glastonbury this year, but I played it last year because I’d been booked to do it in 2020, and everything got pushed back,” Gallagher continued. “There’s always next year to go back to Glastonbury – I’m not going anywhere.”

He added: “Because of lockdown, the band hadn’t played together for ages – and touring again is joyous.”

Instead of Glastonbury, Gallagher is booked to play smaller festivals such as Splendour, PennFest and Bingley Weekender this summer. He noted that such shows might not help him grow his audience, but they always offer a “great night” in front of an audience where most people are there to see him.

“What I like about boutique festivals is that pretty much everyone will go to see you,” he said. “That makes the festival more like one of our own gigs. You won’t get new fans out of it, but you’ll have a great night.”

Elsewhere, Noel Gallagher released Council Skies, his fourth album with The High Flying Birds, earlier this month. Awarding it four stars and album of the week, Far Out‘s Jordan Potter wrote: “Gallagher’s latest and most reflective journey was not made in vain. Council Skies is a considered and consummate follow-up to the more psychedelic and adventurous Who Built The Moon?“

The review continued: “This new record is by no means a work of innovative genius, nor was it intended to be. Gallagher has brought his fans back to the start with a well-structured, well-produced and well-sung discographic entry.”