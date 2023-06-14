Noel Gallagher calls collaboration with The Black Keys “fucking amazing”









Noel Gallagher has confirmed a new collaboration with The Black Keys. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Gallagher said that he worked with the American blues rock band when the duo came to Britain earlier this year.

“We did a week in the studio in London and wrote three songs and I’ve gotta tell you, they’re fucking amazing,” Gallagher proudly told the magazine.

Earlier this year, drummer Patrick Carney told NME about meeting Gallagher. “He’s hilarious and super talented,” Carney explained. “We were referring to him as ‘The Chord Lord’ because he’s just a perfectionist with it.”

“Dan and I are big fans of him and Liam,” Carney added. “Actually, the Liam song ‘Everything’s Electric’ is why we decided to work with [producer Greg] Kurstin.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gallagher explained why he didn’t always approve of outside help. “Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran and all the rest of them, I’m sorry. Once you employ outside people … they’re solo artists. How can he be a solo artist if there’s someone else co-writing the fucking songs for you? If you are writing songs with a guy, be in a band with that fucking guy!”

Gallagher also gamely took credit for breaking up Matty Healy and Taylor Swift. “Taylor has obviously said, ‘Now look, keep your fucking nose out of that Gallagher business, or we are fucking through,’” he joked to Rolling Stone. “And he couldn’t help it.”

Gallagher’s most recent album, Council Skies, is available now.