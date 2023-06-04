Noel Gallagher is not impressed with AI-generated Oasis album, calling the creators “f*cking idiots”









Earlier this year, a band called Breezer developed an album in the style of Oasis called AISIS, which involved their own songs with AI-generated Liam Gallagher vocals placed over the top.

The indie band wrote on YouTube, “AISIS is an alternate reality concept album where the band’s 95-97 line-up continued to write music, or perhaps all got together years later to write a record akin to the first 3 albums.”

They added, “We’re bored of waiting for Oasis to reform, so we’ve got an AI modelled Liam Gallagher (inspired by @JekSpek) to step in and help out. It seemed to be a perfect match, and we love how some of these have turned out.”

In a recent NME interview, Noel Gallagher shared his thoughts on the album. “These fucking idiots have clearly got too much time on their hands and too much money that they can afford the technology to fucking piss around doing that for a laugh,” before claiming that he’s “saving up for the technology myself.”

He continued, “Then I’m just gonna dial it in to some computer and fucking churn it out when I’m 73. I’ll have 140 albums to go after I’m fucking dead to keep my kids in choc ices and fucking weed.”

“People kept sending me stuff like Ringo Starr singing ‘She’s Electric’. There’s not enough hours in the day. Do we need Freddie Mercury singing ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’? Does anybody give a shit? People are like, ‘Yeah, but it’s interesting, isn’t it?’ Who the fuck is it interesting to?”

Gallagher continued, “Oasis: The Lost Tapes: Really? Is that what you think it sounds like? You can AI the singer’s voice and his tambourine playing. Afraid you can’t AI what I do. As soon as you fucking can, I’m done, I’m finished, I’m retiring – I’ll just stick it into a fucking algorithm.”