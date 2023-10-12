Noah Yorke releases immersive new single ‘Return Again (If I Wait)’









At the bisecting second of midnight between October 11th and 12th, Noah Yorke, the son of Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, released his vibrant new single titled ‘Return Again (If I Wait)’.

After an enveloping intro, a propulsive beat kicks the song into gear as Noah sings the opening verse: “Taking charge/ Lost my car but I’m feeling OK/I’m on my way/ I don’t know where to go/ When the walls are closing in.”

With the vocal virtuosity we’ve grown to expect following Noah’s previous solo singles, this song adds a pensively energetic dimension to the 24-year-old’s foundational canon. Previous highlights include the introspective, brooding 2021 single, ‘Trying Too Hard (Lullaby)’, and August’s piano masterpiece, ‘Cerebral Key’.

With the drum machine-treated electro scapes of 2022’s ‘It’s Been a Long Time’ thrown into the mix, Noah has an admirably varied selection of tracks heading towards his debut EP, which he informs us should arrive by the end of the year.

Since a percussive appearance on his father’s soundtrack score for Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria in 2018, Noah began to take ardent strides in a solo career, initially adopting the pseudonym Alec Owen to evade the pressures of the family name.

Complimentary to these solo exploits, Noah performs with James Knott as half of the London duo Hex Girlfriend. This project, which turned heads at Brighton’s Great Escape Festival earlier this year, explores heavier, noise-rock-inspired compositions.

While fans wait for Noah’s debut solo EP, check out ‘Return Again (If I Wait)’ below. Meanwhile, Yorke also recently spoke exclusively with Far Out about his favourite albums for our Doctor’s Orders series.

Listen to ‘Return Again (If I Wait)’ below.