Thom Yorke’s son Noah shares new track ‘Cerebral Key’









Noah Yorke, the son of Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, has released the jazz-inflected ballad, ‘Cerebral Key’. The track comes from the EP of the same name.

In the song, Yorke delivers a falsetto on top of a yearning piano performance and a warm bassline. Elsewhere in the track, emotive brass emerges from the mix, adding to the swooning character of the sonics. “He lost himself inside a dream / Nobody was sure what it was supposed to be,” Yorke sings. “It’s clear as day / Just need some time and I’m not afraid.”

Taking to his Instagram account, Yorke shared the news of the EP, revealing it was his “first time in a studio for my own work”.

He continued: “It was a great experience, and I am proud of the results. It has been a reflective and formative process to write and record this project for you, and I hope you enjoy it.”

Yorke added: “Many many things are on the way from me and from sly-tone records, and I will post more soon about what’s to come! Thanks for being here.”

Famously, Noah Yorke helped his dad bring the soundtrack for Luca Guadagnino’s 2018 remake of Suspiria to life by playing the drums on the celebrated record. Since then, he has been developing his craft and plays as half of the London-based duo Hex Girlfriend.

‘Cerebral Key’ is the latest in a string of singles Yorke has released. Last year, he arrived with the duo of solo offerings ‘It’s Been a Long Time’ and ‘Lucky Black Cat’, and in December, he collaborated with Dylan Gers, the son of Iron Maiden guitarist Janick Gers on ‘Red Skies’.

Listen to ‘Cerebral Key’ below.