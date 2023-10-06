Noah Kahan and Kacey Musgraves share duet ‘She Calls Me Back’









Noah Kahan has enlisted Kacey Musgraves for a new version of his 2022 song ‘She Calls Me Back’.

The track was originally included on Kahan’s third album, 2022’s Stick Season, the record that saw him distance himself from his previous indie pop and move into a more clearly defined folk environment. The new version of ‘She Calls Me Back’ featuring Musgraves adds another twist to the song, featuring her distinctive Texan accent, with the pair harmonising to full effect.

The new duet is the latest in a line of several that Kahan has participated in recently. Notably, back in July, he and Post Malone reworked ‘Dial Drunk’, and at the end of September, he and Lizzy McAlpine reimagined ‘Call Your Mom’. Last month, Kahan teamed up with country star Zach Bryan for ‘Sarah’s Place’, which features on the latter’s latest EP, Boys of Faith, a record boasting Bon Iver.

As he increases his prominence, Kahan has also been made that bit more famous by ‘Good 4 U’ singer Olivia Rodrigo, covering his hit ‘Stick Season’ during her recent BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge performance. The former Disney star described Kahan as an “incredible lyricist” and an influence on her work.

At the end of last month, Nohan Kahan announced his expansive 2024 world tour. This will see him hit the UK and EU, in major cities such as London, Paris and Berlin before venturing across the Atlantic to play in America and Canada. Over 50 dates are scheduled.

Musgraves has also been busy recently. She recently duetted with Zach Bryan on the track ‘I Remember Everything’ which hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Listen to ‘She Calls Me Back’ below.