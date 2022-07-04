Fancy Hagood shares Kacey Musgraves collaboration, ‘Blue Dream Baby’









Fancy Hagood (feat. Kacey Musgraves) - 'Blue Dream Baby' 5.9

Kacey Musgraves has joined forces with Arkansas pop artist Who Is Fancy (Fancy Hagood) for the latter’s new song, ‘Blue Dream Baby’. The single arrives as part of the ongoing celebrations for International Pride Day (June 28th).

Hagood issued his debut album, Southern Curiosity, in 2021. The Arkansas-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter also hosts Trailblazers Radio on Apple Radio.

In May, Hagood also made an emphatic return to late-night television for the first time in seven years, performing his recent single ‘Bored’ on Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.

The new collaborative single, ‘Blue Dream Baby’, kicks off with a sparse but uplifting instrumental section with a bold beat and vibrant strings while Hagood sings the verse. The track builds with intensity into the chorus, followed by Kacey Musgraves’ verse.

The song has been shared with an animated video showing Hagood visiting some outer space civilisation, home to Avatar-like blue beings that entice him with their physiques, glinting white teeth and cheeky winks. The strange storyline concludes with Hagood joined by Kacey – who appears as one of the blue inhabitants of the cosmic civilisation – on stage to sing for the aliens.

Elsewhere, Musgraves shared her latest LP, Star-Crossed, last year. Despite her unrelenting influence within the genre, the Recording Academy ruled that the release was not eligible for Best Country Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards. “You can take the girl out of the country (genre), but you can’t take the country out of the girl,” Musgraves tweeted in response to the news.

Last week, Musgraves also released a heartwarming cover of Elvis Presley’s classic, ‘I Can’t Help Falling In Love’. Her re-imagination of the ballad appears on the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s new biopic about Presley.

Watch the otherworldly video for Kacey Musgraves and Fancy Hagood’s collaboration, ‘Blue Dream Baby’, below.