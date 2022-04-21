No Music On A Dead Planet release new EP for Earth Day









Music Declares Emergency have announced a new partnership with a series of music industry organisations, and a collection of global artists done to celebrate Earth Day 2022.

In their week of activities, the statement highlights the power of music that makes the planet more habitable for future generations. And as part of the ‘No Music On A Dead Planet’ banner some of the artists that are taking part includes KT Tunstall, Annie Lennox, Hamilton, The Wombats, Meas Soksophea, Star Feminine Band and South Africa’s Soweto Gospel Choir.

As part of the campaign, the artists will perform ‘Resolution Song’ on camera, in an effort to call for peace, unity, global harmony and action on climate. The project highlights diversity, acceptance and similarities in an effort to show that there are more similarities than there are differences.

“From new technologies to smarter finance, bringing the world together in song to revealing new releases from some of the biggest names in music, the week is a celebration of the ability of music to power real change,” the organising committee wrote in their statement.

The statement shows the workings and inner philosophies of the band in question and demonstrates an eagerness from some quarters of the world in an effort to make the planet more tenable for the future.

Their EP was released to DSPs on Friday, April 15th, and an album is projected to arrive on April 22nd. More than that, there will also be more than 100 unheard, unreleased, and brand new tracks available to buy from Bandcamp in the near future. What it stems from is an adherence to the environment as a whole, bringing new levels of awareness to the cause.

Queen guitarist Brian May is also working to change perceptions of the world’s environment, stating that he will not be finishing his crusade anytime in the near future.

He put together the Save Me Trust, which released a six-minute animated feature in the hopes of changing perceptions of the world. May is also an animal rights activist, and campaigns against badger hunting, considering it an archaic institution and not in keeping with modern values.