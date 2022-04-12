Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden members form new supergroup 3rd Secret









A collection of members from some of the Seattle grunge scene’s finest bands have come together to form a new supergroup called 3rd Secret and a surprise album has arrived along with the 1990s wet dream news.

Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron and Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil all feature in the new band alongside Jon Dupree, and singers Jillian Raye and Jennifer Johnson.

This secret project came to the fore as they sprung a surprise album on us all yesterday (April 11th) as the 11-track record landed as a throwback to Seattle’s glory days of nitty-gritty rock ‘n’ roll.

The album was similarly breezed through in typical grunge fashion as it was only recorded over three brief sessions with frequent Soundgarden producer Jack Endino at the helm alongside Nate Yaccino and Erik Friend.

As of yet, the album is only available in a streaming capacity on Spotify, YouTube and Amazon. No plans to release a physical format have yet been announced. Having said that, the project is still as fresh and largely unknown as trying to fathom a dream in the first seconds after you awoke.

You can check out one of the best kept secrets in music below.

