Nine Inch Nails cover Puscifer’s ‘Apocalyptical’









A day before the release of Puscifer’s reimagined album Existential Reckoning: Rewired, Nine Inch Nails have reworked the band’s song, ‘Apocalyptical’.

Puscifer began as an offshoot band from Maynard James Keenan’s work with Tool. The original version of ‘Apocalyptical’ was released on their 2020 album Existential Reckoning, and now they’ve let other musicians add their own stamp to it. This follows in the tradition of older Puscifer projects where a remix album would be released a short time after the original pressing. When asked about the remixes, Keenan mentioned the need to switch things up, saying in a statement, “Sometimes it’s just fun to break stuff. Then you latch on to one familiar piece and build something entirely new”.

Along with this reimagined version of the song, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross from Nine Inch Nails have most recently lent their talents to soundtracking movies such as Soul, 2023’s Challengers and the David Fincher noir The Killer.

Other artists contributing to the remix album include Phantogram, Greg Edwards, and Tool’s Justin Chancellor. Existential Reckoning: Reimagined will be released on March 31st, 2023.