Nine additional women accuse Bill Cosby of sexual assault









Nine more women have accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault and filed a lawsuit in a US district court in Nevada. In total, more than 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct.

The nine plaintiffs have been identified as Janice Dickinson, Lise Lotte-Lublin, Janice Baker Kinney, Lili Bernard, Heidi Thomas, Linda Kirkpatrick, Rebecca Cooper, Pam Joy Abeyta, and Angela Leslie. The women allege Cosby drugged and sexually abused them. The allegations span from 1979 to 1992. In the filing, they allege Cosby “used his enormous power, fame and prestige, and claimed interest in helping them and/or their careers, as a pretense to isolate and sexually assault them.”

Cosby’s publicist Andrew Wyatt has claimed the allegations are “false narratives”. “These distractors will continue to forge false narratives against Mr. Cosby because the media, judges and lawmakers continue to allow these distractors to come center stage with a script that has never been vetted,” Wyatt wrote on Instagram.

Wyatt claimed they were “confused people who have misremembered events that occurred 40, 50 or 60 years ago.” He described the plaintiffs as “not virtuous victims, but vicious perpetrators of a criminal hoax to destroy Mr. Cosby.”

“For years I have fought for survivors of sexual assault and today is the first time I will be able to fight for myself,” Lotte-Lublin told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “With the new law change, I now have the ability to take my assailant Bill Cosby to court. My journey has just begun, but I am grateful for this opportunity to find justice.”

Cosby was previously jailed in 2018 for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004, yet he was released in 2021 after the conviction was overturned on a legal technicality. In 2022, Cosby was also found guilty of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 1975. Jurors found that Cosby’s pursual of Judy Huth, now 64, was motivated by an abnormal interest in a minor.

This is a developing story.