A new sexual abuse lawsuit has been filed against Bill Cosby









Disgraced actor Bill Cosby is at the centre of a new lawsuit filed on Monday, December 5th. Five women – Lili Bernard, Eden Tirl, Jewel Gittens, Jennifer Thompson and Cindra Ladd – have accused Cosby of sexual assault between the 1960s and 1990s.

The actor has been accused of sexual assault over the years by more than 60 women. He was jailed in 2018 for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004, yet he was released in June 2021 after the conviction was overturned on a legal technicality. In June 2022, Cosby was also found guilty of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 1975. Jurors found that Cosby’s pursual of Judy Huth, now 64, was motivated by an abnormal interest in a minor.

Legal documents outlining the latest lawsuit state that NBC, Kaufman Astoria Studios and Carsey-Werner Television were complicit in Cosby’s sexual abuse, stating that they “facilitated the sexual assault of women.” Lawyer Jordan Rutsky, representing all five women, said that Cosby’s alleged abuse was “not a hidden secret” and was “just accepted” by people in the television and film industries. He stated: “There were instances where staff saw this happening and even encouraged the plaintiff to submit [to Cosby].”

The lawsuit claims that Cosby drugged his victims before making sexual advances; however, representatives of the actor, such as lawyer Andrew Wyatt have denied these claims, stating that the women “have resurfaced to file a frivolous civil lawsuit.”

He continued: “This isn’t about justice for victims of alleged sexual assault, it’s all about money.”