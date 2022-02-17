Nilüfer Yanya unveils transfixing new single 'anotherlife'









Nilüfer Yanya - 'anotherlife' 9.4

Nilüfer Yanya has just dropped another taster of her upcoming second album. Landing alongside an opulent music video, ‘anotherlife’ sees Yanya offer up an effervescent slice of finely-honed pop-songwriting underpinned by sensuous R&B grooves.

Following the release of last month’s ‘Midnight Sun’ and 2021’s lead single ‘Stabilise’, ‘anotherlife’ is the third single plucked from Yanya’s upcoming second album, Painless. Set to drop on March 4th via ATO, it comes after the success of her 2019 debut Miss Universe.

Opening up about the new offering, Yanya explained: “At the core of the song it’s just about being OK with things and accepting that this is where you are at. However, the ‘I’ll do anything’ line hints at a desperation of wanting to let that be known.”

The track was released alongside a new music video shot by the London musician’s sister and long-time collaborator Molly Daniel, who shot the footage while the pair were on holiday in Sri Lanka.

While the video itself smacks of Instagram preening, Yanya’s lyrics are suffused with an endearing honesty that’s hard to resist. At once self-deprecating and confessional, Yanya’s rich tones are backed by cyclical guitar lines and analogue drum pulses, adding up to a track that we are undoubtedly going to be hearing a lot more of this summer.

Nilüfer Yanya will be hitting the road this spring, heading out across the UK, through Europe, and over to the US – all in support of her new album, Painless. Make sure you check out the British and European dates below, as well as the mesmerising video for ‘anotherlife’.

Nilüfer Yanya March tour dates:

03 – St Luke’s, Glasgow UK

12 – Whelans, Dublin IE

14 – Band On The Wall, Manchester UK

15 – Trinity, Bristol UK

16 – Electric Brixton, London UK

20 – Trabendo, Paris FR

22 – Bogen F, Zurich CH

23 – Ampere, Munich DE

24 – Grelle Forelle, Vienna AT

26 – Säälchen, Berlin DE

27 – Nochtspeicher, Hamburg DE

28 – Paradiso Noord, Amsterdam NL

30 – Botanique Orangerie, Brussels BE