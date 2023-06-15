Nile Rodgers names his “favourite rock band of all time”









Nile Rodgers is the undisputed master of funk. His musical DNA has changed the imprint of the guitar, and while his leanings may often lie in other genres, Rodgers has an affinity to traditional rock ‘n’ roll. Over the years, he’s witnessed many great bands rise and fall, but in his opinion, no act has superseded Led Zeppelin.

In addition to being a fan of the legendary English group, Rodgers has been fortunate enough to spend time in the studio with Robert Plant and Jimmy Page. Following the success of Chic, the guitarist was a man in demand, with everybody in the music industry seeking the chance to work with him. During this time, he rejected the opportunity to produce for The Rolling Stones and only embarked on projects he wholly believed in.

However, when Plant came calling in 1984 and asked Rodgers to play the guitar on his Honeydrippers EP, he couldn’t resist the opportunity to work with one of his musical heroes. Additionally, Page stopped by to work on two tracks, as did former Yardbirds guitarist Jeff Beck.

Fondly looking back upon the collaboration and his love of Plant’s former band, Rodgers told Metal Express Radio: “Led Zeppelin is probably my favourite rock band of all time. I was at the O2 for the Ahmet Ertegun tribute and I hate to say it as I’m a grown man, but when they played ‘Kashmir’ tears were streaming down my face because they got it so right. It was extraordinary. My favourite rock ‘n’ roll record of all time, and I don’t mean to define something by its genre as my favourite records are just my favourite records regardless of the genre, but when I think of the ten records that I can’t live without Led Zeppelin II would be one of those records, it’s like Miles Davis’ Bitches Brew or Axis Bold As Love by Jimi Hendrix, I just can’t live without those records.”

He continued: “I don’t know why those records mean more to me than their other work but when I listen to Axis Bold As Love or Led Zeppelin II I don’t listen as a producer but as a fan. The shit is perfect to me, they are just perfect. So now to have Robert Plant and Jimmy Page as my friends is unreal. I’ve tried so hard to get them to keep playing I’ve even used the tactic of ‘Why don’t you do it for Jason man?’ You know, Jason Bonham is such a fantastic drummer; he was unbelievable at the O2.”

Rodgers further discussed Led Zeppelin’s one-off reunion in 2007 at London’s O2 Arena and spoke highly of Jason Bonham, who filled in for his late father on drums at the show. The Chic founder also described John Paul Jones as a “genius” and stated that the bassist was the key ingredient to the band’s success.

“Also, most people don’t realise what a genius John Paul Jones is. When you get down to it Led Zeppelin, in my humble opinion, is about John Paul Jones,” he added.

Watch the footage below from Led Zeppelin’s reunion at the O2 Arena.