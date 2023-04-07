Nicole Kidman set to star in two erotic thrillers









In recent years, Nicole Kidman has evaded erotic roles. In fact, it has been 24 years since her last, Stanley Kubrick’s final bow of 1999, Eyes Wide Shut, in which she starred opposite Tom Cruise. Now, the 55-year-old actor is set to star in two erotic thrillers on the bounce – if you’ll pardon the expression.

Kidman will portray the deceptive lover in two projects that are reportedly set to shoot back-to-back in a couple of months. The first has been described as a Hitchcockian thriller named Holland, Michigan, where she will star alongside Matthew Macfadyen. The popular Succession star will portray Kidman’s on-screen husband.

When it rains, it pours in the movie business. Hence, immediately following Holland, Michigan, Kidman is set to play the lead role in Babygirl, an erotic tale of a career woman in her 40s who enters a dangerously sensual relationship with a 21-year-old intern.

After a relatively quiet spell, it looks like we’re going to be seeing a lot more of Kidman over the coming months and years. The Australian actress is also set to appear on Netflix in its new limited series, The Perfect Couple.

Kidman takes the lead alongside Liev Schreier in the star-studded adaptation of the Elin Hilderbrand-penned thriller novel of the same name. The series was confirmed in August last year, but a premiere date is still yet to be announced.