Nicole Kidman, Meghann Fahy and Dakota Fanning in talks for new Netflix murder mystery ‘The Perfect Couple’









Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Meghann Fahy, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson and Jack Reynor are all in talks to star in Netflix’s limited series The Perfect Couple, directed by The Undoing’s Susanne Bier.

Based on Elin Hilderbrand’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, the six-part murder mystery follows Nantucket native Celeste Otis, who is on the cusp of marrying the perfect man when a body is discovered floating in the harbour on the morning of the wedding. Suddenly everyone’s a suspect.

The exact cast list for The Perfect Couple is still to be announced, and the stars listed above are in various stages of negotiations. Nicole Kidman recently starred in Bier’s The Undoing, while Dakota Fanning starred in her 2022 drama series The First Lady.

The show was originally tied to Fox but moved to Netflix last August. It’s currently being developed by 21 Laps as part of their deal with Netflix and will be produced alongside Jackal Group.

We’ll keep you up to date as things progress.