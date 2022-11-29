Nicole Kidman bids $100,000 bid for Hugh Jackman’s Broadway hat









Nicole Kidman has surprised an auction house by bidding $100,000 (£83,610) for a hat worn by Hugh Jackman during the hit Broadway musical, The Music Man. Jackman was selling the accessory as part of a charity auction to support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Broadway Cares later told People that Kidman’s purchase of Jackman’s hat was “by far the largest donation for any one auction item ever,” they said, adding: “There is much for which to be grateful this Thanksgiving weekend”.

Jackman posted a short auction clip through his social media accounts, showing that the bid was at $19,000 (£15,885). However, this changed when Kidman placed her large offer. “I love you, I love Broadway, and I love what they do, Broadway Cares,” Kidman explained afterwards, adding that The Music Man was “extraordinary”.

“The generosity and love emanating from Nicole Kidman leaves me speechless,” Jackman wrote in response in a post on Instagram. “Thank you Nic for your friendship and support!”

Commenting on the same post, Kidman had some kind words for her old friend: “Darling Hugh, to my friend of 30 years. Right back at you, such a generous, gorgeous man, it was a brilliant night in the theatre and an honor to be able to donate to BCEFA! Congratulations to the talented cast.”

Elsewhere, in a recent interview with IndieWire, Jackman revealed that he had the opportunity to play James Bond, with the producers of the franchise considering him for Casino Royale. However, he turned down the prospect as, ultimately, he “didn’t want to do the same things”.

Jackman felt that his work as the Marvel character Wolverine in the X-Men movies was very similar to James Bond as they were both “meat-and-potatoes” action heroes. Detailing further, Jackman explained: “I had a look at it,” he said. “I was like, ‘If I’m doing that and Wolverine, I’ll have no time to do anything else.’ I clearly find it more interesting to play people who colour outside the lines.”

