Hugh Jackman turned down James Bond role in 'Casino Royale'









Hugh Jackman has reached the top of the film industry due to the strength of his versatile performances in all kinds of projects. Ranging from labyrinthine thrillers such as Christopher Nolan’s The Prestige to epic musicals like Les Misérables, Jackman’s filmography is full of gems.

Although Jackman previously claimed that he would never portray the iconic role of Wolverine again, he recently revealed that he was going to reprise the superhero in Deadpool 3. As expected, the announcement broke the internet and started dominating the trends in a matter of minutes.

During a recent conversation with IndieWire, Jackman also revealed that he had the opportunity to add one more iconic role to his oeuvre, which would have transformed his career. According to the actor, the James Bond producers considered Jackman for Casino Royale, but he turned it down because he “didn’t want to do the same things.”

Jackman felt that his work with Wolverine was very similar to James Bond, and he wanted to avoid “the role of the hero action star. It was the meat-and-potatoes of a lot of American films, that archetype. It was all various forms of heroic guys in tough situations. I was like, ‘Uh, no. This is a problem.'”

“I had a look at it,” Jackman added. “I was like, ‘If I’m doing that and Wolverine, I’ll have no time to do anything else.’ I clearly find it more interesting to play people who colour outside the lines.” Fortunately, Daniel Craig was available, and he ended up redefining the character for the modern era.

