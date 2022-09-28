Hugh Jackman is set to return as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'









Hugh Jackman has starred in several iconic productions over the course of his illustrious career, but due to the cultural impact of Marvel, Wolverine is undoubtedly his most famous role. Although it seemed like Jackman would not reprise the role again, it’s finally happening.

When Jackman starred in Logan, he wanted it to be the final chapter of his Wolverine saga. An unprecedented critical and commercial success, it solidified Jackman as the beloved superhero in the minds of fans and is still cited as one of the greatest superhero films ever made.

Last year, there were rumours that Jackman would reprise the role in a new project. When confronted by a journalist, Jackman responded: “I’m hearing about this from you and there’s nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige [which] means it’s probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table.”

The actor added: “Let’s just be clear that, but now, I realised, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be it, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it’s still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it’s done.”

However, it looks like Jackman will don Wolverine’s claws again in a collaboration with Ryan Reynolds. According to the latest production update posted by Reynolds, Jackman will play the role of Wolverine in the upcoming film Deadpool 3. Unfortunately, fans have a long wait ahead of them since it is set to come out in September 2024.

