Nicole Kidman opens up about backlash surrounding Lucille Ball role









When it was first announced that Nicole Kidman would play the role of Lucille Ball in the new film Being the Ricardos, many people expressed their disappointment because they thought that Kidman couldn’t pull it off. Directed by Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos explores the relationship that Ball shared with her husband Desi Arnaz, who was played by Javier Bardem.

After the film’s release earlier this month, Being the Ricardos was met with a mixed reception which praised the cast for their performances as well as Sorkin’s brilliant writing but pointed out that the film was an inadequately effective vehicle for the celebrity power it was trying to invoke. In a recent interview, Kidman also responded to the initial backlash she had to face.

While talking about the calls to cancel the film and change the casting before it even began, Kidman said: “Sometimes there is a thing where you go, ‘OK, can we just do it? And then if you guys want to destroy it, fine, we’ll accept that. But can we just try it first?'”. The actress maintained that it was important for an artist to try even if they fail in the end because that’s vital for the artistic process.

Ball’s daughter Lucie Arnaz also approved of the casting and called it “fresh”, claiming that she had flashbacks while watching Kidman play the part of the iconic Lucille Ball. According to Arnaz, Sorkin played around with the timeline of the real events that happened to make the screenplay more engaging and powerful even though the events did not happen at the same time.

Kidman insisted that she did not regret taking the role at all because even if she had failed, it would be in accordance with what her character believed in real life. Kidman added: “I mean, part of Lucille Ball’s story is she encountered an enormous amount of failure, but sometimes what she thought were going to be her biggest failures turned out to be her biggest successes”.

Watch the brand new trailer for Being the Ricardos featuring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem below.