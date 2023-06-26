Nicolas Winding Refn to adapt new version of ‘The Famous Five’









The BBC has announced an upcoming adaptation of Enid Blyton’s classic The Famous Five series, with a certain Danish arthouse director at the helm. Nicolas Winding Refn, known for his work on high-octane films like Drive, Only God Forgives, and The Neon Demon, will be joined by Moonage Pictures’ Matthew Read to adapt and executive produce the series.

Consisting of three 90-minute episodes, the series promises to mirror Blyton’s beloved narrative, showcasing the five daring young explorers’ thrilling adventures and life-altering experiences. With such a bold director in charge, fans of the original books should see both a unique interpretation of the source material and the introduction of Blyton’s work to an entirely new modern audience.

Winding Refn expressed his enthusiasm for the unusual project: “All my life, I’ve fought vigorously to remain a child with a lust for adventure. By reimagining The Famous Five, I am preserving that notion by bringing these iconic stories to life for a progressive new audience, instilling the undefinable allure and enchantment of childhood for current and future generations to come.”

The project’s groundbreaking vision also excites the production house, Moonage Pictures. Co-founder Will Gould reflected on the company’s mission of exploring ideas and dedication to creating without limitation, adding that this adaptation is the perfect opportunity for such an exploration.

Winding Refn is himself no stranger to working with episodic narrative; his last project was the Netflix series Copenhagen Cowboy, a six-part series that followed Miu, a human good luck charm, who has to navigate the seedy and slightly supernatural underworld of Denmark in order to buy her own freedom. Watch the trailer for the director’s last offering below.