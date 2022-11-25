Nicolas Cage explains his biggest problem with 'Ghost Rider'









Nicolas Cage will always be viewed as one of Hollywood’s most incomprehensible mysteries. Throughout his career, Cage has managed to constantly confuse audiences by oscillating between critically acclaimed masterpieces and widely panned cinematic trash.

Cage has worked with some of the greatest filmmakers of our time, ranging from the Coen brothers to Martin Scorsese. In fact, he delivered of the greatest performances of his career in the 1987 film Raising Arizona, where he was wonderful as an ex-convict who falls in love with a police officer.

In recent years, Cage has earned acclaim due to refreshingly original films such as Pig as well as The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. However, many fans continue to associate the popular actor with some of the biggest critical failures of his career, like The Wicker Man and Ghost Rider. Although critics dismissed the latter, it became a commercial success by grossing more than $200 million at the box office.

During a conversation with Yahoo, Cage opened up about his biggest problem with the 2007 Marvel film. He said: “Had Ghost Rider been made in R-rated format, the way they had the guts to do with Deadpool, and they did it again today, I’m fairly certain it would be enormously successful.”

According to Cage, Ghost Rider would have been a phenomenal success if it had been executed like Deadpool. While Cage is probably right, many fans continue to revisit the film because the prospect of watching Cage burst into flames while engaging in supernatural fights is just too hard to resist.

Cage added: “The problem is, it’s very hard to take a family of children to a movie — and they made it a PG-13 movie — about a superhero who, oh, by the way, also happens to have sold his soul to Satan. [Not the] most commercial concept or vehicle. But it certainly is the most interesting, and the most thought-provoking. I think if you look back on the movies today, they age well.”

Earlier this year, there was renewed interest in the Ghost Rider franchise because Ryan Gosling revealed that he would love to tackle the role. Even Marvel chief Kevin Feige was on board with the idea of Gosling joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which means that fans might just be treated to an R-rated Ghost Rider flick soon enough.

