Nicolas Cage opens up about the potential plot for 'Face/Off 2'









Following his recent run of interesting projects – including Pig and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Nicolas Cage has been actively looking for a new kind of challenge. Although the actor has previously spoken about his desire to star in a musical, Cage has now set his sights on a sequel for his 1997 action thriller Face/Off.

Set to star in a new vampire comedy titled Renfield, Cage recently opened up about a potential plot for Face/Off 2. Directed by the legendary John Woo, Cage starred alongside John Travolta in the highly stylised action flick, which earned critical acclaim for its action sequences.

In an interview with Collider, Cage said: “I think Face/Off is a sequel that lends itself to a lot of twists and turns and unpredictability. It’s almost like if you factor in the idea of offspring and Castor (Cage) and Sean (Travolta) having children and these children grow up, then it becomes like three-dimensional chess, and then it’s not just the two, John Travolta and myself, it’s four of us ping-ponging and going at different levels, and it becomes even more complex. I think there’s a lot of fertile ground there.”

When asked about the plans for a sequel, Cage revealed that he had participated in one meeting with producers, but nothing significant came out of it. The actor admitted: “I had maybe one meeting in an office, but I haven’t heard anything since, so I don’t know.”

While talking about director Adam Wingard’s association with the potential project, Cage added: “He’s great, and I think we share similar tastes. We have similar sensibilities. I liked everything he did with Godzilla vs. Kong, and I think that he’s smart. He has respect for cinema and various kinds of iconography. I think it would be great.”

