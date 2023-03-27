Nicolas Cage names his favourite Keanu Reeves movies









The star of the new horror comedy Renfield, Nicolas Cage, has revealed his favourite Keanu Reeves movies in a recent AMA on Reddit.

Speaking on the discussion website to promote the release of his new movie, where he features as Dracula alongside Nicholas Hoult’s Renfield, the actors answered a number of eclectic questions from fans. One such question read, “What’s your favorite Keanu Reeves movie?” with both actors giving wildly different responses.

“Well… Keanu kicked my ass at billiards one night,” Cage began, “He came up to my house on his motorcycle, and he was making these impossible shots. He said, ‘now I dunno if I can get that shot or this shot’ and he made every single shot. So I have mixed emotions about the skill that Keanu has because he completely dominated me at pool”.

Finishing his short anecdote about the Matrix actor, Cage added: “Umm, I like some of the early stuff like Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure. I thought he was great in River’s Edge. He was just great in that movie, yeah”. Meanwhile, responding to the same question, Cage’s co-star Nicholas Hoult exclaimed: “I liked the first John Wick. Speed as well”.

Elsewhere in the same interview, Cage revealed that he mistakenly drank his own blood during the production, repeatedly cutting himself on his own “ceramic and quite pointy” fangs.

Take a look at Cage and Hoult in the trailer for Renfield below.



