Nicolas Cage drank his own blood while playing Dracula









The eccentric Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage accidentally drank his own blood whilst playing Count Dracula in the brand new Universal horror comedy Renfield.

Playing the iconic villain alongside Nicholas Hoult’s downtrodden title character, Cage and his co-star took to Reddit to promote the movie, taking part in an AMA. During the conversation, the actors were asked by one user whether there “was any real blood consumed in the making of this film”, to which Cage had an interesting response.

“No reason in terms of method, but the fangs were genuine fangs, they were ceramic and quite pointy. So I did bite my lip a few times which made me drink my own blood,” Cage revealed, before Hoult exclaimed: “I quite like the taste of my own blood”.

Adding a touch of his own personality, Cage ended the question by adding: “There is something warm and fuzzy about it”.

Telling the lesser-known story of Dracula’s overworked and stressed-out servant and henchman, Renfield, Universal’s latest vampire flick also features the likes of Shohreh Aghdashloo, Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz and Caroline Williams. The film follows in the footsteps of other recent camp comedy horrors, including M3gan and Cocaine Bear.

Take a look at the trailer for Renfield below.