Nicolas Cage names one of his favourite modern movies









Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage have caused a stir in recent weeks as the pair gear up for the release of their new Dracula-inspired movie, Renfield. The highly anticipated Chris McKay direction is set in the modern day and catches up with Count Dracula, who is now far from his castle in Transylvania. Instead, the movie will focus on Cage’s modern incarnation of the vampire and the relationship between him and his henchman, the titular Renfield, portrayed by Hoult.

The movie is set to arrive on April 14th, and in the run-up to the premiere, the two actors have participated in a Reddit AMA interview. One of the early questions posed to Cage pressed him to pick out his favourite lesser-known movie from his oeuvre.

“There was a little cameo that I did that lasted all of about one minute in a movie called Never on Tuesday,” Cage replied. “I don’t recommend the entire film. But, it was a performance I did, I didn’t get paid, but the agreement was with the director and whoever was financing the picture that if I do it, they would let me do whatever I wanted”.

“So it was a complete avant-garde experiment,” he continued. “And, of course, I played a character who had a prosthetic nose which was very long and pointed. And I had this whole concept of this guy who had a very long nose and was having trouble meeting girls, so his father bought him a Ferrari Testarossa to help him with that”.

“So I showed up on set with a prosthetic nose and a very high voice driving a Ferrari Testarossa, and of course, it was very frustrating for all the other actors. They like it now, apparently, but at the time, it was like, you can’t really fire me because that was the agreement. You said I could do whatever I wanted, and he did, and so that’s my favourite lesser-known performance.”

“But wait, did you bring the Ferrari yourself?” Hoult asked.

“No, it was somebody’s Ferrari, and they took it away from me because I was driving it too fast,” Cage remembered.

Later in the AMA, both actors were asked what movie of each other’s was their favourite. Ignoring the confines of the question, Hoult rattled off a list of five Cage classics: “Face Off, Con Air, Pig, Adaptation, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”

More attentive to the specifics of the question, Cage identified one movie of Hoult’s canon that he likes best and endorsed it as one of the best he’s seen in a while. “One of the recent ones, The Menu,” Cage asserted. “I just thought it was so delicious. That movie is about cooking, so that is the right word. It was one of my favourite movies of the year. Darkest comedy in the most delicious way.”

Watch the trailer for The Menu, starring Nicholas Hoult, Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy and Janet McTeer, below.