Nicolas Cage plays fearsome Dracula in new ‘Renfield’ trailer









American actor Nicolas Cage has stepped into his black cape and plugged in the prosthetic fangs to play the fearsome vampire Count Dracula. The iconic actor’s character appears in the final trailer for Renfield, the forthcoming horror comedy movie directed by Chris McKay.

The highly anticipated movie is set in the modern day and sees Dracula far from Castle Dracula in Transylvania. Instead, the movie will focus on Cage’s modern incarnation of the vampire and the relationship between him and his henchman, the titular Renfield, portrayed by Nicholas Hoult.

“You deserve only suffering,” Cage screeches at Hoult’s Renfield in the new trailer. The montage leaves much to the imagination as it shows more scenes of Cage lurking in his red satin smoking jacket with a bloodied mouth. Later in the trailer, Renfield and Awkwafina, who plays a traffic cop, attempt to battle Dracula in a bloody altercation.

During a Los Angeles Times interview, Cage said his role as Dracula was inspired by the classic performances of Bela Lugosi in 1931’s Dracula, Frank Langella’s performance in the 1979 film of the same name, and Gary Oldman’s run in Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Ryan Ridley, known for Fox’s Ghosted and Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty, wrote the script for Renfield. He reportedly based it on an original story pitch by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman.

Watch the new trailer below.