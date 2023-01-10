Nicolas Cage doesn't want to work on a 'Star Wars' movie: "I'm a Trekkie"









Nicolas Cage has recently announced that he prefers Star Trek over Star Wars, explaining that he is “not really down” to star in the latter. His comments were made in response to his The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent co-star Pedro Pascal, who wants Cage to join the Star Wars universe alongside him.

Talking to Yahoo Entertainment, Cage declared, “I’m a Trekkie, man“. Detailing further, Cage continued: “I’m on the Enterprise. That’s where I roll”. The actor stated that he “grew up watching [William] Shatner. I thought [Chris] Pine was terrific in the movies. I think the movies are outstanding.”

Cage explained: “I like the political and the sociological [elements]. To me, what science fiction is really all about, and why it’s such an important genre, is that is really where you can say whatever you want, however you feel. You put it on a different planet, you put it in a different time or in the future, and you can, without people jumping on you…you can really express your thoughts… Star Trek really embraced that. I thought they got into some serious stuff”. Perhaps Cage will star in a Star Trek-related project in the future. For now, he’s busy playing a domineering vampiric boss alongside Nicolas Hoult in Chris McKay’s Renfield.

Cage has also revealed his thoughts on being called an actor, preferring the term ‘thespian’. “I really don’t like the word actor because for me it always implies, ‘Oh, he’s a great actor, therefore he’s a great liar, and (great at) lying,” he said. “So, with the risk of sounding like a pretentious a–hole, I like the word thespian because thespian means you’re going into your heart. Or you’re going into your imagination, or your memories or your dreams, and you’re bringing something back to communicate with the audience.”

