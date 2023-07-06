Nicolas Cage to receive ‘Cheval Noir Career Achievement Award’ at Fantasia









It has been announced that Nicolas Cage, the actor behind such classics as Leaving Las Vegas, Face/Off and Con Air, will be awarded the Cheval Noir Career Achievement Award at Fantasia Film Festival in Canada.

“He is one of the most individualistic and captivating screen presences in the last 40 years. Beyond his unique charisma, the kinds of atypical characters he’s been drawn to and what he can bring to them is so special and rare,” director Mitch Davis told Variety of Cage in conjunction with the announcement.

“Audiences lose their minds when he goes to these energetically extreme places: Vampire’s Kiss was my first experience with that, and I was absolutely floored. But they are also transfixed by the quiet, textured qualities he brings to more sombre characters. He’s a one-of-a-kind treasure in American film.”

Davis noted that for many years, Cage has upheld true genre films and is now being recognised for his passion. “He’s someone who sincerely loves cinema and has always embraced genre storytelling. I wish he could have been in the room for our Mandy screening several years ago. My ears are still ringing,” he said.

During the award ceremony, Cage’s new movie Sympathy for the Devil, directed by Yuval Adler, will also be screened. “There is something wonderful about awarding him the year after we gave John Woo this same trophy and it’s especially nice to be doing it while world-premiering a film as strong as Yuval’s,” David added.

Fantasia has also revealed its third and final wave of new titles, including the closing movie We Are Zombies, from the Quebecois collective, RKSS. Commenting on the movie and its creators, Davis said: “They really are family here. The film is high-energy and fun, but for me, it’s all about the idea of them world-premiering new work in front of their first audience at the festival they grew up in.”

Watch the trailer for Sympathy for the Devil below.