Nicolas Cage stars in the new trailer for ‘Sympathy for the Devil’









The trailer for the upcoming film Sympathy for the Devil has now been released. It stars Nicolas Cage as a raving madman who takes a soon-to-be father (played by Joel Kinnaman of The Suicide Squad) at gunpoint and forces him to drive around.

The two characters are on the road for some time, with the action and tension escalating each time the mile-meter ticks over. Looking at the trailer, it appears as though things will not go well for the prospective father.

Kinnaman’s character, David, is on the way to the hospital to visit his in-labour wife. However, it’s not long before Cage’s character takes him hostage in his car and orders him to drive.

The two eventually stop at a roadside diner, where the strange man forces David to play a game of high tension and even higher stakes. It’s thought that Cage’s character may be the Devil himself, as the film’s title suggests.

Producer Allan Unger previously said of the film’s two lead actors, “Fans can expect an adrenaline rush watching these two powerhouse talents go toe-to-toe. Cage is at the top of his game, and we can’t wait for audiences to see.”

The film has been written by Luke Paradise and directed by Israeli filmmaker Yuval Adler, known for his 2013 film Bethlehem. As well as Ungar, Alex Lebovici, Stuart Marshall and Cage himself are all on producing duty.

Check out the brand-new trailer for Sympathy for the Devil below.