Nicolas Cage cancels Montreal’s Fantasia Film Festival amid SAG-AFTRA strike









Actor Nicolas Cage has cancelled a scheduled appearance at the Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal, the biggest genre cinema festival in North America. Cage was set to appear before fans next weekend on July 22nd.

The actor had been getting ready to make his way to Montreal for the world premiere of his next film, Yuval Adler’s Sympathy for the Devil, and to pick up the Cheval Noir career achievement award in the process.

However, the festival has now announced that Cage will no longer be attending. They wrote on their website, “We’re sad to announce that due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Nicolas Cage will no longer be able to attend the festival next weekend.”

“We’ll be updating our website regularly as we receive news from other announced guests while circumstances evolve,” the festival added. “Our hearts are with the actors, as well as with the WGA, and we hope to see the unions get a fair deal soon.”

Mitch Davis, the festival’s director, said of Cage, ahead of him getting the Cheval Noir, “He is one of the most individualistic and captivating screen presences in the last 40 years. Beyond his unique charisma, the kinds of atypical characters he’s been drawn to and what he can bring to them is so special and rare.”

Another star of a Fantasia premiere, Judy Greer of Aporia, has also pulled out of media commitments following Thursday’s announcement of the SAG strike. Greer recently missed an interview opportunity with Variety, and her name was not found on the Fantasia guest list.

Check out the trailer for Nicolas Cage’s Sympathy for the Devil below.