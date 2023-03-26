Nicolas Cage calls Nicholas Hoult “wildly talented”









Veteran actor Nicolas Cage has called Nicholas Hoult “wildly talented”. The 59-year-old screen legend stars alongside Hoult in Renfield, the new comedy-horror picture directed by Chris McKay.

In a recent interview with Collider, Cage was asked about his experience of working with the 33-year-old star. “Nic is somebody that I’ve admired ever since I worked with him on The Weather Man – he played my son in that movie. And even that, even in his teenage years, I could tell he was wildly talented and gonna be the star that he’s subsequently become. So I was just happy to get back on set with him.”

He continued: “You know, it’s been, I don’t know, 13 to 15 years, but any chance I had, I just started throwing lines at him because I wanted to rehearse – we didn’t get that much time to rehearse together. He had his hands full.”

Elsewhere in the same interview, Cage confessed he didn’t have much time to prepare for his scenes with Hoult. “I didn’t have much time to get in a room with him. So I would throw my rehearsals at him. I was going through the dialogue and videotaping my monologues, or whatnot, I would just start throwing them at him and see how he would respond because it was important to me that I was able to support what Nic was doing.”

