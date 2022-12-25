Nicolas Cage's surprising appearance in 'A Christmas Carol'









The eccentricity of actor Nicolas Cage is common knowledge at this point, in fact, his peculiar enigmatic persona has become his most unique selling point. Finely toeing the line between experimental innovator and cinematic provocateur, Cage is an Oscar-winning actor capable of artistic greatness, even if he is often seen in the contemporary industry as a cult icon who churns out B-movie schlock.

Evidence of this can be found in the movies he has chosen to star in during the past two years, taking part in the meta self-referential ego-rub The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent in 2022 whilst taking part in Michael Sarnoski’s critically successful subversive drama Pig one year earlier. Indeed, Cage’s appeal and annoyance come from his own inconsistent project choices.

Such can also be seen back in 2001 when he rightfully earned an Oscar nomination for his fantastic performance in Spike Jonze’s Adaptation, but one year earlier had taken part in a low-budget and entirely forgettable animated adaptation of A Christmas Carol.

Appearing in the adaptation of Charles Dickens’s novel as the ghost of Jacob Marley, the former business partner of protagonist Ebenezer Scrooge, Cage lends his voice to the peculiarly star-studded animated flick, featuring alongside Kate Winslet, Michael Gambon, Rhys Ifans and Simon Callow. Failing to get much attention from audiences or critics, the film certainly goes down as one of the most forgettable Christmas Carol adaptations.

Though he may appear only briefly as a large blue spectre, Cage gives his all to the animated role, adding a ghostly tremble to his distinctive voice. That said, giving his all might not be good enough, as his performance is admittedly a little lame. Sounding as if even he cannot believe the fantastical dialogue coming out of his mouth, Cage could have done with injecting a little more insanity for this role.

This isn’t the only festive role that Cage has undertaken in his career either, appearing in the film The Family Man in 2000 with Téa Leoni, Jeremy Piven and Don Cheadle. An offshoot of Dickens’ classic Christmas tale, the 2000 movie follows the life of an investment broker (Cage) who is offered the opportunity to see how the other half lives, only to wake up in an alternative reality of his own life.

His dedication to festive movies even materialised in real life too, appearing in Bath, UK, to switch on the Christmas lights in 2009. “My friends, I love you. Thank you, citizens of Somerset and citizens of Bath, for your kindness and graciousness in welcoming me to your community,” the Hollywood star said to the stunned British audience, according to a local report: “I love Bath. I am happy in Bath”.

Take a look at the small number of scenes Cage appears in during 2001s A Christmas Carol below.