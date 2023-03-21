Nick Mason to play early Pink Floyd material at Pompeii concert









Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason will return to Pompeii for a concert in July with his band Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets.

His former band famously played Pompeii in 1971 and recorded a live concert film. Mason’s current band exclusively play early material by Pink Floyd, with their line-up featuring Dom Beken, Lee Harris, Gary Kemp and Guy Pratt alongside the drummer. The concert in Italy is part of their European tour, which consists of nine dates in the summer ahead of their run of Australian dates in September.

“Another secret has been revealed: Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets are heading to Pompeii in July,” Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets said in a statement. “With the amphitheatre unavailable for concerts now, the band will perform in the similarly ancient Grand Theatre in the grounds of the ruins.” Tickets for the show go on sale on March 22nd.

Meanwhile, Mason recently signed a petition supporting his former bandmate Roger Waters, who was banned from performing in Frankfurt after being accused of antisemitism. Other musicians to have signed the petition include Eric Clapton, Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, Brian Eno, and Peter Gabriel.

The blurb for the petition reads: “Waters’ criticism of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians is part of his long-term advocacy on behalf of human rights across the globe. Waters believes ‘that all our brothers and sisters, all over the world irrespective of the colour of their skin or the depth of their pockets deserve equal human rights under the law’.”

