Nick Mason has made “himself available” for a Pink Floyd reunion









Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason has said that he is “tempted to make himself available” for any future reunions of the band.

Recently, a reformation of the classic rock band seemed inconceivable after David Gilmour publicly criticised Roger Waters, supporting his wife and Pink Floyd lyricist Polly Sampson in her comment that Waters was “antisemitic to [his] rotten core”.

Mason, however, has been far more supportive of his former bandmate. He heaped praise on his remastering of The Dark Side of the Moon and signed a petition intended to get Waters’ cancelled shows in Germany reinstated.

Since then, Mason has even told The Sun that he would be willing to entertain the idea of a full reunion. “You never know what will be thrown up,” he commented. “I’m tempted to say I’m available for anything.”

So, while a reunion might be impossible, it certainly isn’t Mason holding things up. The band have been in a state of feuding since Waters left the group.

The former guitarist has stated in the past: “David thinks he owns it. I think he thinks that because I left the band in 1985, that he owns Pink Floyd, that he is Pink Floyd and I’m irrelevant and I should just keep my mouth shut.”