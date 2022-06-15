Nick Cave and Thåström to star in new animated series









The iconic musician Nick Cave and the Swedish punk singer Thåström are collaborating on an unexpected project, taking their talents to the small screen as they prepare to star in an animated TV series named Before They Were Gods.

Based on the two artists, Cave and Thåström will play their beer-drinking 14-year-old selves in a series from the imagination of the Swedish filmmaker Måns Mårlind, the director of Shed No Tears and Swoon.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter about the brand new project, the filmmaker stated, “This is a dream project that literally came to me in a dream,” before detailing his thoughts behind the concept, “While asleep, I watched two of my musical heroes as young teenagers, drinking cheap beer while discussing love and the meaning of life. I woke up writing and have been trying to catch up with them ever since”.

A thrilling tale all about two of Mårlind’s favourite musicians, the director describes the programme as a philosophical animation that turtles between the “harsh existentialist” Thåström as well as the “struggling Dionysian agnostic” Cave, with a supporting character named Linnea, stuck in the middle.

Set in 1971, the new series will feature Cave and Thåström searching for beauty and the meaning of life in Sweden, with the two musicians excited to take on the project. “Since I was never in Sweden in 1971 and haven’t ever met Thåström, I am obviously intrigued to find out what we never did,” Cave recently said in a statement, with his co-star adding, “I always wanted to be a cartoon hero”.

With, unfortunately, no release date set for this one, we’ll be eagerly awaiting its premiere.

