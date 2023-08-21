Nick Cave shares support for transgender community: “I love my trans fans fully”









Nick Cave has responded to a question about his transgender fans, saying, “I love all my fans”, and “I love my trans fans fully”.

On his Red Hand Files website, where the singer regularly takes questions, a fan asked Cave: “How do you feel about your transgender fans or trans people in general? As a young trans woman, I’ve had equally positive and negative gender-related experiences with other fans of your work and stand curious as to where you stand on things.”

Cave, who was initially distracted by a previous question, went on to say: “I also have another impulse, which I hope is more common, and that is to treat everyone with equal love and respect, regardless of their race, gender, sexuality, religion or anything else. I essentially see the world as a collection of individuals, each unique in their brokenness, who have at their core a common and binding sameness of spirit.”

“So, Amelia,” he continued, “although I am slightly uncertain as to where I am supposed to stand on such things, or rather why I am supposed to stand anywhere, I will say this – I love my trans fans fully and wish them the best, as I love all my fans and wish them the best. I feel toward them that same duty of care that I feel toward all those who exist within my sphere.”

He added: “I also wish for them to receive every right inherent to them and for them to lead lives of dignity and freedom, devoid of violence and prejudice. I wish these things as I wish them for all people.

“As a musician, it is a true privilege to stand on stage and watch a crowd of disparate individuals lost to the common, inclusive vitality that music offers; to observe people transcend themselves, united by that innate spiritual sameness that is buried beneath the condition of identity. It is deeply moving to witness and fully understand that each of us is uniquely strange in our individual personage, yet under the sway of some greater enfolding force we are as one. That is music’s great gift and revelation.”

Meanwhile, Cave also recently revealed that he’s putting the “finishing” touches on a new album with his band, The Bad Seeds.

“My plan for this year is to make a new record with The Bad Seeds,” Cave wrote on his site. “This is both good news and bad news. Good news, because who doesn’t want a new Bad Seeds record? Bad news because I’ve got to write the bloody thing.”