Nick Cave is “finishing” the new Bad Seeds album









Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave has revealed that he’s currently putting the “finishing” touches on a new album with his band, The Bad Seeds.

Word of a new record first emerged last year when the ‘Red Right Hand’ singer announced that he planned to return to the studio following his touring commitments. The new album will serve as a follow-up to the band’s 2019 album Ghosteen, an astonishing work that garnered widespread critical acclaim.

In January 2023, Cave revealed that he had begun writing some of the material for the new record. “My plan for this year is to make a new record with the Bad Seeds,” Cave wrote on his site, The Red Hand Files. “This is both good news and bad news. Good news, because who doesn’t want a new Bad Seeds record? Bad news because I’ve got to write the bloody thing.”

He went on to reveal that he started the process at 9am on New Year’s Day. “It is now January 6. Nearly a week has passed, and I’ve written a few things, but they aren’t very good, or maybe they are; it’s difficult to tell,” he wrote.

Two months later, he announced that the band were soon to meet up in the studio. “We’re making a Bad Seeds record soon,” Cave told The New Yorker in March. “We haven’t gone into the actual recording of it, but we have a brilliant bass player in the Bad Seeds, Martyn Casey. Marty lives in Perth, Australia, but maybe Colin (Greenwood) will come in and play something. He has a completely different style from Marty. Marty’s a jaw-dropping powerhouse who holds everything together. Colin tends to be more fluid and melodic.”

In his latest update, Cave has returned to his Red Hand Files website to inform fans that he would step back from replying to fan questions on the page to focus on wrapping up the new LP.

“Thank you for your kind words,” he told one inquisitive fan, “but before I answer, I’d like to let everyone know that I am now back in the studio finishing the new Bad Seeds record”.

Concluding: “I will continue to read all the letters that come in and will be with you in spirit, but my replies may not be that regular or very expansive over the next few weeks.”