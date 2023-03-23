Nick Cave confirms the Bad Seeds will make a new album “soon”









Nick Cave has confirmed new music is on the way from the Bad Seeds, and said they plan on recording a new album “soon”.

Although Cave didn’t name a specific date of when they will enter the studio, plans are in place for the Bad Seeds to record their first album since 2019’s Ghosteen. Since they last made an LP together, Cave teamed up with Warren Ellis from the Bad Seeds for 2021’s Carnage, which the duo subsequently toured.

“We’re making a Bad Seeds record soon,” Cave told The New Yorker. “We haven’t gone into the actual recording of it, but we have a brilliant bass player in the Bad Seeds, Martyn Casey. Marty lives in Perth, Australia, but maybe Colin (Greenwood) will come in and play something. He has a completely different style from Marty. Marty’s a jaw-dropping powerhouse who holds everything together. Colin tends to be more fluid and melodic.”

Cave has also announced details of an extensive tour of North America later in the year, which includes a date at The Beacon Theatre in New York. He will be joined on the run of dates by Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood, who will play bass in his band.

Of the tour, Cave said: “I’ll be driving from town to town playing live shows, playing the piano, and singing in theatres and bringing Colin Greenwood along to play bass. He just fits in there and plays so beautifully.”