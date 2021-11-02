Nick Cave on his role as H.G. Wells in ‘The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain’









While Nick Cave may not be predominantly known for his performances in front of the movie cameras, he often embraces such roles, appearing in The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford from Andrew Dominik among other obscure positions. Taking on his most significant role yet, however, the musician has shared details about his upcoming performance as H.G. Wells in the upcoming biopic The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain.

Due to be released on Friday, November 5th on Amazon Prime Video, the film, directed by Will Sharpe follows the English artist Louis Wain, an individual most well-known for his illustrations of cats. Whilst Benedict Cumberbatch stars in the titular role, he is joined by The Crown actor Claire Foy, Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, Olivia Colman, Andrea Riseborough and Toby Jones.

Nick Cave spoke on his website The Red Hand Files about his new position as H.G. Wells in the film when asked by a fan what attracted the artist to the life of Louis Wain. Cave replied, “In Melbourne, back in the late 1970s, my friend, the artist Tony Clark, showed me a book of Louis Wain paintings. For those who don’t know, Louis Wain was an Edwardian artist who painted anthropomorphised — or humanised — cats”.

Continuing, he added, “His art has a visionary intensity that is uniquely his own, and the book, quite simply, blew my mind. I fast became a Wain disciple”. Purchasing many works of the iconic artist, Cave became a considerable fan of Wain’s work and developed a hunger to learn more about the individual.

Turning his attention to the film itself, Cave noted: “I happily accepted the role of the writer H. G. Wells in the movie, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, not just because of my long and abiding love of Louis Wain, but because the script was good, the role was relatively unchallenging, and I didn’t have to cut my hair like H.G. Wells”.

Concluding, Nick Cave finally added: “It is a beautiful, heartfelt hallucination of a film about a most singular and extraordinary man. I highly recommend it”.

The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain is released on Friday, November 5th on Amazon Prime Video.