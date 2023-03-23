Nick Cave on AI songwriting: “ChatGPT should just f*ck off”









Nick Cave has again opened up about his feelings on artificial intelligence creeping into songwriting and has said the AI bot ChatGPT “should just f*ck off” away from the arts.

Earlier this year, the AI bot attempted to write a song in the style of Cave, which he addressed in his newsletter, The Red Hand Files. He was less than impressed and commented, “I understand that ChatGPT is in its infancy, but perhaps that is the emerging horror of AI…This song sucks”.

When asked about AI songwriting in a new interview for The New Yorker, Cave gave a more nuanced view of AI technology, and remarked, “It is more a kind of sad, disappointed feeling that there are smart people out there that actually think the artistic act is so mundane that it can be replicated by a machine. I find that insulting”.

Cave said the use of this technology robs the art of songwriting and takes away music’s inherent flaws which exist for a reason. While Cave did not object to AI across the board, he has no desire to listen to what ChatGPT would write. “AI may very well save the world, but it can’t save our souls. That’s what true art is for. That’s the difference. So, I don’t know, in my humble opinion, ChatGPT should just fuck off and leave songwriting alone,” he commented.

In other Cave news, the leader of the Bad Seeds is also set to embark on a tour across the United States with Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood.