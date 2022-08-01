Nick Cave explains why he left Australia for the UK









Nick Cave is a master creative. The singer, songwriter, poet, and all-around innovator has been a mainstay of the industry for over 40 years now, and has remained one of the most prolific.

Whether it be his work with post-punk heroes The Birthday Party to his most recent record with Warren Ellis, 2021’s Carnage, there is much to delve into in his extensive back catalogue, showing just how dextrous he is as an artist and how unrelenting his creativity is.

Aside from producing a constant flow of rivetting work, Cave is also one of the greatest personalities in music. Honest, and possessing a sharp perception, he is one of our most revered sages, and the wide berth of topics he has tackled on his website The Red Hand Files, attests to this. From the death of his sons to Love Island, Cave isn’t afraid of any subject, and this candour is what has really endeared him to fans for so long.

Recently, when sitting down with The Talks, Cave discussed one of the most significant moments in his life and career, his move from Australia to the UK, and his reasons for doing so.

Cave explained: “People absolutely knew that you were never, ever going to get anywhere if you stayed in Australia. If you played anything that was vaguely original there was no hope to make it, to get a record contract, to get a proper audience. You basically had to leave and go to England, try and make a name for yourself there and then people would listen to you.”

Questioned why that was, Cave responded: “Because the country had such an inferiority complex back in those days. The record industry and the music industry really didn’t know what was good or what was bad – they had no understanding. So we were forced to leave.”

Elsewhere in the interview, it was put to the former Birthday Party frontman that he is bursting with creativity, and was asked whether he could live without it, and his response was somewhat surprising.

He said: “I could live without it and I hope to one day live without it. But at the moment it feels… It is addictive. I don’t know, I get pretty impatient with the world if I am not actually doing something. I would like to think that someday I will be content enough with myself and feel good enough about myself to think I don’t need to do all that sort of shit and I’ll just go and watch tomatoes grow or something.”

